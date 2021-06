Also available on the nbc app

French Def Jam comedian Jean K. Jean (Kenan Thompson) stops by to talk about Europe, the price of petrol in metrics, the million cartoon characters children have to choose from and foie gras before shouting "Zut alors!" and dancing. [Season 33, 2008]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Amy Poehler Kenan Thompson

S33 E11 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-