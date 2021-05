Also available on the nbc app

France's top Def Jam comedian Jean K. Jean (Kenan Thompson) talks about the Lance Armstrong doping scandal, how much he likes smelly women, how Belgians throw handballs and growing up getting gruyere cheese in your lunch. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson

S38 E4 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved