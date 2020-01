Also available on the NBC app

Tired of Thanksgiving songs only being for white people, Jay Pharaoh tells Seth Meyers that there should be hip-hop Thanksgiving songs and gives examples of how Jay-Z, Drake and the Notorious B.I.G. would perform them. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Jay Pharoah

S36 E7 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

