James Carville (Bill Hader) discusses why we need background checks to buy guns, the fact that Republicans walk through President Obama like he's a ghost and how he'd dress up like a rifle to smother Wayne LaPierre with a pillow. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Bill Hader

S38 E19 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

