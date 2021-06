Also available on the nbc app

Despite Seth Meyers' best efforts, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy (Vanessa Bayer) can't break away from his prepared speech about the miracle of Hanukkah... which is almost as big a miracle as his mom leaving a sale empty-handed. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Vanessa Bayer

S38 E10 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved