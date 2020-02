Also available on the NBC app

In the wake of allegations that he had an affair, Herman Cain (Kenan Thompson) stops by "Weekend Update "to say that he's innocent, Ginger White is just a friend and ask all the ladies out there to bend for him instead of the media. [Season 37, 2011]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kenan Thompson

S37 E8 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-