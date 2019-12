Also available on the NBC app

Colin Jost and Cecily Strong go over Donald Sterling's racist remarks, President Obama's approval rating and Rob Ford's leave of absence. Then, Olya Povlatsky (Kate McKinnon) and Leslie Jones drop by with some opinions. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Colin Jost Kate McKinnon Leslie Jones

