Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey report California Republicans are considering Arnold Schwarzenegger for Governor. Schwarzenegger (Darrell Hammond) then stops by to give his credentials and David Copperfield takes care of empty cue cards. [Season 26, 2001]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

S26 E15 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

