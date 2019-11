Also available on the NBC app

Seth Meyers and Cecily Strong read the news, the Miami Police Officer (Kenan Thompson) who arrested Justin Bieber tells his story and Olya Povlatsky (Kate McKinnon) talks about the Sochi Olympics. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Cecily Strong

S39 E12 11 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved