Harry Caray (Will Ferrell) previews the 1996 World Series, but focuses more on the cities than the teams, a young Armenian boy named Tonzu he saw born on the subway and how he once thought he could eat twelve hot dogs. [Season 22, 1996]

Appearing: Norm Macdonald

S22 E3 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

