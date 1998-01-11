Weekend Update: Harry Caray Looks Back at 1997

Harry Caray (Will Ferrell) reflects on the major events of 1997, including the death of Mother Teresa and Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield's ear. [Season 23, 1998]
Appearing:Colin QuinnDarrell HammondWill Ferrell
Tags: Weekend Update Segment - A Look Back At 1997, Harry Caray takes a look back at the events of 1997., Harry Caray, Cubs broadcaster, 1997 events, 1997 review, Harry Caray A Look Back, Harry Caray year in review, Harry Caray hot dog
