Colin welcomes Nicolas Cage (Andy Samberg) back to the show for his Peabody award-winning segment, "Get in the Cage," where he sits down with fellow thespians - in this case, Paul Rudd - to discuss their work.

Appearing: Colin Jost Andy Samberg Paul Rudd

S39 E21 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

