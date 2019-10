Also available on the NBC app

Garth (Fred Armisen) and Kat (Kristen Wiig) are unprepared to sing "Come With Me Down to the Bahamas" and "Groove Around Because that Disco Ball..." from their new summer vacation-themed album. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Fred Armisen Kristen Wiig

S36 E21 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-