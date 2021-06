Also available on the nbc app

Garth (Fred Armisen) and Kat (Kristen Wiig) are unprepared to sing "Mom, You're the Bomb" and "Mom's Jam" off their new Mother's Day Album. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Fred Armisen

S38 E20 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

