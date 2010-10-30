Weekend Update: Garth and Kat Sing Halloween Songs

Garth (Fred Armisen) and Kat (Kristen Wiig) perform unpracticed songs "Halloween Party," "Kids, Don't Smoke Fake Cigarettes" and "The Wackiest Witch" off of their new Halloween album. [Season 36, 2010]
