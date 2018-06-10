Weekend Update: Florida Voting Rights Initiative

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news including a Florida state iniative to restore voting rights to those with felony convictions.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl host, snl host awkwafina, awkwafina, awkwafina hosts, weekend update, Colin Jost weekend update host, colin Jost, michael Che weekend update host, michael Che, 2018 Elections, 2018 mid-terms, president trump
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.