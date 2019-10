Also available on the NBC app

In honor of Earth Day, Will Forte dedicates a song to Mother Earth and apologizes for the awful things he's done to pollute the planet, urging everyone to go out and rent a copy of Battlefield Earth. [Season 32, 2007]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Amy Poehler Fred Armisen Will Forte

S32 E18 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

