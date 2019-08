Also available on the NBC app

It's the New Year and Drunk Uncle (Bobby Moynihan) talks about how far $5 used to go, how his phone's not smart enough to get his a driver's license and how his resolution is to watch the Vikings game, Gloria, and that's final. [Season 37, 2012]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Bobby Moynihan

S37 E11 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

