Diana Ross (Maya Rudolph) joins live from her cell in a Tucson jail where she's serving her sentence for drunk driving. Though she has only been in for twenty minutes, she doesn't think she'll make it. [Season 29, 2004]

Appearing: Tina Fey Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph

S29 E12 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

