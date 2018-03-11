Weekend Update: David Ortiz on Red Sox's World Series Win

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz (Kenan Thompson) shares his thoughts on the Red Sox's 2018 World Series win.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl host, snl 44, snl season 44, season44, weekend update, colin jost, michael che, kenan thompson, big papi, red sox, world series, david ortiz, boston, boston red sox
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.