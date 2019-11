Also available on the NBC app

Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz (Kenan Thompson) comments on the criticism he's received after taking a selfie with President Obama using a Samsung phone he endorses. Big Papi then discusses some other endorsement deals. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Colin Jost

S39 E18 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved