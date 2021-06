Also available on the nbc app

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Cliff and Clair Huxtable (Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph) talk about raising all their children, how none of them ever paid rent and Clair reveals that she thinks Tina Fey is black. [Season 30, 2005]

Appearing: Tina Fey Amy Poehler Kenan Thompson Maya Rudolph

S30 E9 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

