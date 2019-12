Also available on the NBC app

Cinder Calhoun (Ana Gasteyer) reports live from Rockefeller Center where she has chained herself to the Christmas tree, protesting the concept of Santa Claus and killing of trees with a song called "Christmas Chainsaw Massacre." [Season 24, 1998]

Appearing: Ana Gasteyer

S24 E8

