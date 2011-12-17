Weekend Update: Christmas Toy Joke Off with Seth, Amy, Jimmy and Tina

Thinking they could do better, "Weekend Update" anchors reunite as Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler take on Jimmy Fallon and Tina Fey in a joke off about a Christmas toy drive at a strip club. [Seaon 37, 2011]
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.