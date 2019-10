Also available on the NBC app

Chris Farley and David Spade tell some stories about their recent Spring Break trip to Cancun, where Chris was like "Hey" and David was like "Huh" and a cop was like "Why" and a shark was like "Grrrr." [Season 19, 1994]

Appearing: Kevin Nealon David Spade Chris Farley

S19 E17 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

