Also available on the NBC app

Spanish painter Cecilia Gimenez (Kate McKinnon) discusses ruining the portrait of Jesus Christ titled Ecce Homo, explaining that she painted it the way she did because he looked like a monkey-man with scarf hair in a dream she had. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon

S38 E3 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved