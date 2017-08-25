Weekend Update: Cathy Anne on Nazis

Cathy Anne (Cecily Strong) weighs in on the rise of white nationalist sentiment.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: snl, saturday night live, colin jost, michael che, weekend update, weekend update summer edition, SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Weekend Update Summer Edition 3, Weekend Update, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Cathy Anne, Cecily Strong
