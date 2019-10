Also available on the NBC app

Tennis legend Billie Jean King (Kate McKinnon) discusses being the big gay middle finger at the Sochi Winter Olympics, winning twelve grand slams while wearing four pound glasses and how the events schedule is gayer than she is. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon

