Anthony Crispino (Bobby Moynihan) reports second-hand news about the royal wedding between Prince will.i.am and Kate Gosselin, Fox News being angry about finding a condom wrapper at the White House and finally killing Oksana Baiul. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Bobby Moynihan

S36 E21 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

