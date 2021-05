Also available on the nbc app

Ann Romney (Kate McKinnon) comments on missing apple picking season, how her husband Mitt Romney's campaign lacks the cool factor Barack Obama's campaign has and how she'd kill her Olympic horse if it meant she could meet Beyoncé. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon

S38 E2 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved