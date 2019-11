Also available on the NBC app

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon) tells Colin Jost she is tired of dealing with Putin and Obama as the US-Russia go-between, instead wanting to take it easy for a change and let her "bowl cut blow in the wind". [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Colin Jost

S39 E17 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved