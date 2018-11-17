Weekend Update: Amazon Opens New York Headquarters

Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Amazon choosing a neighborhood in Queens for one of its new headquarters.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc, snl, saturday night live, snl host, snl 44, snl season 44, season44, weekend update, colin jost, michael che, robert mueller, russia investigation, prison reform, politics, trump, voter recounts
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.