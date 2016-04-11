Weekend Update: Adam Sandler Sings "Dip Doodle: The Grandma Song"

Adam Sandler returns to the Weekend Update Desk song to sing a song about his recently deceased Grandma. [Season 21, 1996]
Appearing:Adam SandlerNorm MacDonald
Tags: Weekend Update Segment - Grandma Song, Alum Adam Sandler returns to sing a song in memory of his recently deceased Grandma., Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler song, Grandma song, Adam Sandler grandmother, Nonsense song, Gibberish song, snl, saturday night live, weekend update, dip doodle
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.