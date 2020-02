Also available on the NBC app

Adam Sandler returns to encourage kids to forego over-priced halloween costumes and use their faces to go as About To Sneeze Man, a newspaper to go as Crazy Newspaper Face or a sneaker to go as Crazy Sneak Hand. [Season 18, 1992]

Appearing: Kevin Nealon Adam Sandler Chris Rock

S18 E5 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

