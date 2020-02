Also available on the NBC app

Catch up on the headlines with Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Cecily Strong, including Monica Lewinsky’s Vanity Fair article and champagne and Viagra-flavored ice cream. Barbara Walters and Drunk Uncle stop by.

Appearing: Cecily Strong Colin Jost Bobby Moynihan Barbara Walters

S39 E20 11 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved