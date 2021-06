Also available on the nbc app

Catch up on the headlines with Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Cecily Strong, including the 50th Anniversary of Disney's "It’s a Small World" and Kim Jong Un's election win. Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz stops by.

Appearing: Cecily Strong Colin Jost

S39 E19 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

