What happens when the best man (Andrew Garfield) professes his love for the bride (Cecily Strong) and gets rejected? A reception full of awkwardness.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Taran Killam Beck Bennett Kenan Thompson Andrew Garfield Kyle Mooney Nasim Pedrad

