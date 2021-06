Also available on the nbc app

After a second "We Are the World" all-star charity single was terrible, producer Quincy Jones (Kenan Thompson) gathers superstars to record "We Are the World 3" to raise awareness about the disaster that was "We Are the World 2." [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Nasim Pedrad Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Bobby Moynihan Fred Armisen Jennifer Lopez Kenan Thompson

S35 E15 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

