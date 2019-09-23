Wayne’s World: Driver’s Ed

The hosts of Wayne's World (Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey) apologize to their driving instructor by creating their own drunk driving PSA [Season 15, 1990]
Appearing:Mike MyersDana CarveyEd O'Neill
Tags: Ed O'Neill Wayne's World, Ed O'Neill driving instructor, Ed O'Neill driver's ed, Wayne and Garth Ed O'Neill, Scary driver's ed teacher, wayne's world, drivers ed, dana carvey, mike meyers, snl, saturday night live, ed o'neill, PSA, drunk driving PSA
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.