Also available on the NBC app

Wayne (Mike Myers) and Garth (Dana Carvey) review the films of 1993, including The Fugitive, The Piano, Carlito's Way, Jurassic Park and more. Wayne then scares Garth with his impression of the Leprechaun. [Season 19, 1993]

Appearing: Mike Myers Dana Carvey

S19 E7 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-