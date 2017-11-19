Wayne Thanksgiving

Locals (Chance the Rapper, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd) tell Bruce Wayne (Beck Bennett) that Batman is too forceful with the people in their neighborhood. [Season 43, 2017]
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, SNL Season 43, Episode 1731, Chance the Rapper, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Leslie Jones, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Melissa Villasenor, Thanksgiving, Kate McKinnon
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.