Wake Up and Smile

When the teleprompter breaks on a morning talk show, the hosts can’t handle it and everyone begins to freak out. [Season 21, 1995]

Appearing: Darrell Hammond Cheri Oteri David Grier David Koechner Dennis McNicholas Jim Breuer Nancy Walls Tim Meadows Will Ferrell

S21 E8 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

