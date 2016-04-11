Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Wake Up and Smile

CLIP12/09/95
When the teleprompter breaks on a morning talk show, the hosts can’t handle it and everyone begins to freak out. [Season 21, 1995]

Appearing:Darrell HammondDavid GrierDennis McNicholasTim Meadows
