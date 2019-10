Also available on the NBC app

Attorney Wade Blasingame (Will Ferrell) and his brother Doug (Chris Parnell) have sued dogs for crimes like humping and pooping on the lawn, and they're willing to do it again for you. [Season 26, 2001]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Chris Parnell Darrell Hammond Horatio Sanz Maya Rudolph Paula Pell Rachel Dratch Tracy Morgan Will Ferrell

S26 E11 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-