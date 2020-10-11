Susan Page (Kate McKinnon) moderates a debate between Senator Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) and Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl cold open, cold open, VP Debate, debate, Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Vice President, susan page, kate mckinnon, Joe Biden, jill biden, Beck Bennett, coronavirus, COVID-19, Jim Carrey, the fly, Jeff Goldblum
