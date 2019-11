Also available on the NBC app

Vincent Price (Bill Hader) is disappointed when his friends Gloria Swanson (Kristen Wiig), James Mason (Jon Hamm), and Liberace (Fred Armisen) fail to wear costumes or get in the spirit of Halloween for his spooktacular special. [Season 34, 2008]

Appearing: Bill Hader Fred Armisen Jon Hamm Kristen Wiig