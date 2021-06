Also available on the nbc app

Two Victoria's Secret salespeople (Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson) are surprised when an older woman (Maya Rudolph), with her nephew (Kenan Thompson) in tow, looks for a garment that will cover her "business." [Season 29, 2004]

Appearing: Jessica Simpson Kenan Thompson Maya Rudolph Nick Lachey

S29 E10 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

