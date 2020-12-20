A military unit receives a special Christmas Eve performance from their peers (Kristen Wiig, Dua Lipa, Bowen Yang).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl u.s.o. performance, Saturday night live u.s.o. performance, Christmas, snl christmas episode, Saturday night live Christmas episode, Dua Lipa, Kristen Wiig, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, kyle mooney, andrew dismukes, bowen yang, 1944, white Christmas, World War 2, christmas eve, Soldiers
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.