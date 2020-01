Also available on the NBC app

Recurring SNL characters sing a song about the need for unity. [Season 18, 1993]

Appearing: David Spade Tim Meadows Al Franken Mike Myers Chris Rock Ellen Cleghorne Julia Sweeney Chris Farley Rob Schneider Robert Smigel Kevin Nealon Phil Hartman Melanie Hutsell Adam Sandler

S18 E18 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

