DJ Super Soak (Jason Sudeikis) and Lil Blaster (Nasim Pedrad) from Under-Underground Records promote this year's Crunkmas Karnival which will be a super hardcore weekend of music and a for Ass Dan wake. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad Bobby Moynihan Jason Sudeikis Jay Pharoah Jorma Taccone

S36 E10 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

